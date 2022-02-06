HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police are searching for Minerva Vargas, a missing woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Vargas is 65 years old. She is 5’4”, 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
She has a tiger tattoo on her left forearm.
Vargas was last seen wearing a black tee shirt, white pants and one blue sneaker with white stripes.
Anyone with information can call (860) 757-4236 or (860) 757-4297.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.