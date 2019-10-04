HARTFORD (WFSB) – Police are searching for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run accident Sept. 17.
According to police, the car collided with a pedestrian at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Prospect Ave. Police said the operator of the vehicle evaded the scene after the crash.
The car is described as a 2006-2012 dark-colored Toyota RAV4. The vehicle sustained front end damage, to include the loss of its center grille emblem and chrome trim.
The evading vehicle was last seen being operated east on Farmington Avenue. The victim sustained broken bones throughout her body.
Currently, police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Scene Division Detective Bryan Gustis at 860-757-4227.
Anonymous tips can be called in to our tip line at 860-757-TIPS (8477)
