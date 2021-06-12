HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are searching for a vehicle involved in a shots fired call over the weekend.
It happened around 3 Saturday afternoon on Martin Street.
No one was injured during the shooting. A description of the vehicle involved was given to police.
Officers determined that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen out of Manchester.
Hours later, detectives spotted the car and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
The vehicle didn't stop and sped off, officers in hot pursuit.
The pursuit of the vehicle was eventually called off.
Hartford Police say the vehicle was last spotted in Bloomfield. A description of the vehicle has not been made available.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.