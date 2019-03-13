HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.
According to police, Jose Ortiz has been missing since Tuesday.
They described him as having brown hair and brown eyes. He's 4'7" tall and weighs about 80 pounds.
Police said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a white/blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt and white/light blue Nike Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.
