HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are hoping the public can help identify a murder suspect.
Monday, they released surveillance photos of a man as he walked near the scene.
The homicide happened in the area of 1994 Main St. on Jan. 29, 2021 around 9:10 p.m.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Corey Adbiaziz of Hartford. Police said he was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the suspect wore green sweatpants, a black zippered hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, and a pair of Yezzy 7 "house blue" desert boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS.
