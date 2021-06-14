HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are hoping the public can help identify a murder suspect.

Monday, they released surveillance photos of a man as he walked near the scene.

The homicide happened in the area of 1994 Main St. on Jan. 29, 2021 around 9:10 p.m.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Corey Adbiaziz of Hartford. Police said he was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect wore green sweatpants, a black zippered hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, and a pair of Yezzy 7 "house blue" desert boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS.