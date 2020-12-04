HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating after a student was found with a loaded firearm.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says the person in question was a student at New Visions School.
Detectives arrived at 305 Greenfield Street earlier today and found that the student was in possession of a loaded .45 caliber firearm.
Additional information is expected to be released later today.
(1) comment
Just take it away. That’s how things are dealt with . No accountability.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.