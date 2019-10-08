HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- During a search warrant in Hartford, officers found dozens of bags of PCP and a large amount of cash, according to police.
A search on South Whitney Street turned up 50 bags of packaged PCP, $23,000 in cash, and 4 ounces of liquid PCP.
The person arrested was on parole with active violation warrants, according to Lt. Paul Cicero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.