HARTFORD (WFSB) -- A Hartford Police sergeant is facing a judge on Wednesday after being accused of using cocaine and drinking alcohol while on the job.
In December 2017, Sergeant Justin Torniero was arrested after using police vehicles while off duty. He took two police cruisers and used them for his own personal use.
He was immediately suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.
In March 2018, a search warrant was executed for a home on John Steele Drive in Farmington relating to illegal narcotics.
John Butler was arrested by Connecticut State Police and found to be in possession of Hartford Police Department issued equipment.
An Internal Affairs investigation revealed that Torniero stole the police equipment and gave it to Butler.
The equipment included a police-issued ballistic vest and a police-issued mountain bike.
Police also discovered Torniero was using cocaine and alcohol while working for the Hartford Police Department.
They also found that he would drive a department issued car and partake in cocaine and alcohol use.
On Tuesday, Torniero was arrested and charged with larceny in the first and second degree.
He was issued a bond of $175,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
