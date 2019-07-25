HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 25-year-old man from East Hartford was killed in an overnight shooting in Hartford.
Police said Yowseph Emanuel Lopez was killed in a targeted drive-by shooting.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Hillside Avenue and Sherbrooke Avenue.
Police were alerted about the shooting through ShotSpotter and they received multiple 9-1-1 calls.
"This was a very targeted attack, every piece of evidence shows this was a very targeted attack. The victim was out there eating food with several individuals so we’re working hard right now in trying to figure out what happened," said Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero.
Yowsef is the 17th homicide victim in the city of Hartford this year.
This homicide comes as city and state leaders are pooling resources to curb the surge in summer violence.
Police are now opening up a meeting to the public on Thursday night to go over the recent violent crimes.
City Councilman James Sanchez is the chair of public safety and he says people can take a stand against violence by sharing information with police.
"We need the support of the community at its fullest so that we can stop, curtail all the homicide and shootings. We need your help," Sanchez said.
Earlier this week, Governor Ned Lamont announced plans to add resources to Hartford, including an additional $25,000 for police patrols focused on curbing violence.
"The commissioner, the mayor, the chief of police, we're all working together and they've given up every resource that we need, so we're looking forward to some future endeavors in regards to potential future programs, better relationships, furthering our relationships with our local and state partners," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Department.
No arrests have been reported at this time.
Anyone with information on leads to any of the deadly shootings in Hartford can submit an anonymous tip online or over the phone. Residents are urged to call the crime stoppers tip line at 860-722-TIPS.
The Hartford Compstat meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Residents can sit in and hear from police and their plants to increase public safety, and address the recent violence.
(3) comments
no way, a shooting in Hartford
I'm pretty sure the shooter didn't have a gun permit, yet the law abiding citizens pay the price
1130 am, on Wednesday evening huh?
