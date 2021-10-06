HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police officials in Hartford detailed a system that uses unmanned aircraft to help with police pursuits and investigations.
Hartford police Chief Jason Thody and other department officials held a news conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
They said the unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS, initiative was recently rolled out. So far, it helped police with ATV pursuits, motor vehicle crashes, structure fires, and missing persons cases.
Thody said they used it in the search for a missing 8-year-old boy back in August.
“These unmanned aircraft systems will help us serve our community more safely and efficiently,” Thody said. “When we have critical incidents they will save us time and resources, allowing us to respond more effectively and also freeing up resources for other calls for service. We are particularly interested in using these UAS to respond to illegal ATV use, which is one of the most frequent quality of life complaints we get."
Police said the use of UAS is governed by state and federal law as well as Hartford Police Department policy. Its will be limited to circumstances where they serve a specific purpose, and each use must be both documented and reported.
The department will have four certified drone pilots, but that number could rise in the future.
All drones are registered with the FAA and each flight will be meticulously logged.
