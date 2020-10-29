HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police are warning residents of a bear that is approaching people.
On Thursday night, Hartford police said a black bear was spotted near 257 Tower Avenue.
It was reported that it was approaching people, but police did not say if there were reports of anyone being injured.
Hartford Police asked residents to keep away from the bear in hopes that it finds its way back into the woods.
Wildlife officers were responding to the area.
