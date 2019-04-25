HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police spotted a drug deal going down in Hartford and were able to step in and make arrests.
They have yet to release the full details of the operation, but they said several people were arrested on firearms and narcotics charges.
"HPD knows our communities are fed up with drugs and guns around their children and homes," the Hartford Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. "We are working hard to improve the quality of life. We will continue to serve our community."
Police made the announcement about the arrests late Thursday morning.
