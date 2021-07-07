HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- More than 500 residents at an apartment building in Hartford have been without power all day.
Shepherd Park on Sisson Avenue has been without power since 7:30 a.m.
“I’m a diabetic, I haven’t taken my pills yet. I haven’t cooked anything, I haven’t eaten anything, so it’s going to be tough, a couple more hours,” said resident Marcelo Garcia.
Eversource said the outage is tied into an issue with an underground cable. They added that it’s not related to any storms that came through the area on Tuesday.
Crews are on site working on repairs, and a generator is being brought to the site to assist with power until repairs are complete.
Eversource expects power to be restored by 8:30p.m.
