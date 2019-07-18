HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Hartford is getting ready for another line-up of fun this weekend.
More than 50,000 people are expected to visit this weekend, but it’s the heat officials are warning folks about.
At Xfinity Theatre, they’re preparing for back to back concerts.
On Friday, nearly 25,000 people are expected for a sold out “Florida Georgia line” show, and on Saturday, Sheryl Crow takes the stage.
The theater is taking extra precautions by setting up misting tents both inside and outside of the theater, and allowing fans to bring as many “sealed” plastic water bottles as they’d like into the concert.
With those shows, plus the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz and Cirque Du Soleil, area hospitals are already on alert.
“The hospitals will be prepared to take any additional patients, that’s more than normal because of the excessive heat that we anticipate,” said Hartford Fire Chief Reginald D. Freeman.
Ahead of the big weekend, especially with Saturday’s forecast, city leaders took precautions to share what they’re doing to help people escape the heat.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said over the course of the weekend, the heat combined with high humidity will lead to dangerous conditions as heat index values could go as high as 110 degrees.
“We want everyone to come in and enjoy everything that’s going on but we want everyone to be safe,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Hartford fire is expected to pass out waters at bus stops, shelters and parks Saturday and Sunday morning.
Pools and splash pads are options during scheduled hours, and recreation centers and library branches will turn into cooling centers. For a full list, click here.
See a full list of pools and splash pads available here.
