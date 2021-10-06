HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Organizers of the Eversource Hartford Marathon put a lot of effort into protecting runners and spectators from the Delta variant.
Dr. Stanley Chartoff, a Medical Director and a member of the Hartford Marathon Foundation, said "We wanted to do it safely and I think we have without damaging the spirit of the marathon."
The marathon was virtual last year, but this year it returns in-person.
Race Director Josh Miller said the start time will be separated into three corrals based on runners' pace times to allow for social distancing.
Racers will be required to wear masks when they are not running.
Chartoff said, "We actually started planning this back in the spring. We got together a group of experts — medical experts, public health experts, infectious disease experts into a panel where we discussed all our various options."
Communal food and drinks will also be replaced with individual portions.
The start line is set against the background of the State Capitol with the first wave of runners starting at 8 a.m.
