HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – First Night is back in Hartford.
The annual New Year’s Eve celebration was a virtual event last year, but tonight organizers are once again welcoming people to the Capital city.
Restaurant owners are excited for anything that brings people into the city.
But COVID cases are rising, and that means you can expect certain precautions at official First Night events, and even at some of the area bars.
“It’s been huge for us, the foot traffic that it’s generated,” said Erin Sweeney, bartender at Vaughn’s Public House.
Bars and restaurants in Hartford are hoping for a great end to what’s been a rough year.
First Night is once again happening in person, and that means potential for big crowds. But the event is happening as COVID cases are surging again.
“We sort of took the knowledge from last year, knowing that COVID cases might spike at this time of year,” said Taneisha Duggan, Creative Director of First Night.
Organizers long expected we could see another winter spike, and they tried to prepare accordingly.
This includes a lot having the mainstage and several vendors outside on Trinity Street.
It also means certain restrictions at any venues holding First Night events.
“We’re working with each other whether it’s yes, we’re going to stay open, we’re going to lower our capacity,” Duggan said.
That includes limiting capacity to 70%. The same rules do not apply to bars and restaurants that are not hosting official events, but they say they still prioritize safety.
“We’re really great about spreading people out,” Sweeney said.
Temperatures are also seasonably warm, and Vaughn’s Public House hopes people will take advantage of the outdoor seating on Pratt Street.
Some people came out early to avoid the crowds before a night in.
“It’s going to be a very small group, it’s just going to be myself, my daughter, her husband, and my brother David, and my wife,” said Russell Chicoine, of Bristol.
Vaccines are not required for this event, but masks are, even if you’re outside.
