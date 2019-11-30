HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Capital City is one of many cities and towns preparing for Winter Storm Abel’s arrival.
Winter Storm Abel is expected to bring snow starting Sunday afternoon and continue into Tuesday morning. Most of the state, including Hartford, is expected to receive at least 4 to 8 inches of snow.
Channel 3 spoke with the Superintendent of Hartford Public Works, Vernon Matthews who said the city is treating the roads ahead of the first flake.
“Staff is already prepared to deploy when we get the first flake,” said Matthews.
“First priority will be treating the roads. We want to get the roads treated for the first flake and monitor to see if it’s going to rain first or if we’re actually going to get the snow.”
Thirty trucks, loaded with salt, are ready for deployment. While rarely used, the City said contractors are also on standby.
A 25-year veteran at the Public Works, Superintendent Matthews said his biggest challenge is keeping up with the snow, especially with how long Abel is expected to last.
“The ice is the kicker,” said Matthews. “You can get through the snow, but when the ice freezes up on that pavement — it’s very, very treacherous out there.”
Drivers are encouraged to pay extra close attention to the roads during these conditions.
“I’m always mostly concern with people who don’t know how to drive very well in the bad weather, being out on the roads,” said Hartford resident, Larry Roeming.
