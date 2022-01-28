HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The City of Hartford is preparing for Winter Storm Bobby.
There will be about 30 trucks driving around Hartford tonight.
The city is split up in six snow districts and usually there are four trucks for each district.
With Bobby they will be adding one more truck to each area.
On top of the plow truck drivers, the city will also have crews cleaning up sidewalks.
This is for all public properties like City Hall.
Staff wise they are doing well. No one is out because of COVID.
Officials said they are feeling lucky since that was a big problem earlier this year.
Salt wise, they are planning to do that a little before snow starts to fall.
The Director of Public Works, Michael Mooney, said: “it’s been very busy today. We have been getting ours ready. We have been doing last minute mechanical fixes. And getting the plow blades put on. So, we are ready to go when this comes in later this evening. So, a lot of checking equipment. Double checking assignments make sure everyone knows where they are supposed to be.”
There is parking ban which starts at 8.
Getting your car off the streets will be a big help for cleaning crews.
City lots and the public schools are open so you can leave your car there.
