HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s pool season in the city of Hartford.
Not only is Hartford reopening its pools this summer, but it’s happening earlier than usual for the season.
While the pools are reopening, the city is seeing what other communities are dealing with, and that’s a lack of lifeguards.
“We have 32 lifeguards. We would love to have over 80 or 100, that’s always the number to have,” said Jose Negron, head lifeguard.
The shortage means the city is staggering the reopening dates for its pools.
The Colt Park Pool reopens Saturday, while the others reopen Monday.
The Director of the Department of Family, Children and Youth Recreation Kim Oliver said guests also have to reserve time slots.
“With the idea it’s like a restaurant; if you have a reservation, you can definitely get in. If not, you may have to wait a little bit,” Oliver said.
Each sign-up gives you 45-minute intervals in the pool, with a 15-minute break in between.
Only 50 people are allowed in each pool.
Oliver said restrooms will be available, but not lockers, so only bring the necessities.
“Outside of that, it’s all about family fun so that part still stays the same,” Oliver said.
For more information on the pools, or to apply for a lifeguard position, click here.
