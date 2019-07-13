HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A fun weekend ahead is slated for Hartford, full of concerts and sporting events.
Here is a list of the events on Saturday:
• Riverfront Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m.
• Wiz Khalifa Concert at Xfinity Theater: 6 p.m.
• Hartford Athletic first game at Dillon Stadium: 5 p.m.
• Hartford Yard Goats vs. New Hampshire: 6:05 p.m.
• Connecticon: 9 a.m.- 11 p.m.
• Riverfront Concert and Fireworks: 7 p.m.
These events are happening in the wake of a string of shootings in Hartford, but the Hartford Police Department says it has been in planning mode for more than a month and they are ready.
“The chief and the mayor have allocated every resource we need, we also work with other state and federal partners to address any spikes in violence, so we will address it the best way we can,” said Lieutenant Paul Cicero.
Police say they will have 300 to 400 officers working this weekend.
