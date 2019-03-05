HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If you're ready to get a little Irish, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Hartford is just a few days away.
Not only is it a fun time for families but it brings in money to area businesses.
“It’s a huge day for us. We open at 8 o'clock and people like to get in here before parade starts, get a good parking spot. Start their day off with an Irish coffee and breakfast sandwiches,” said Erin Sweeney, Vaughan’s bar manager.
Vaughan's Public House on Pratt Street is gearing up for the Hartford St. Patrick's Day parade.
They've been thinking about the festivities for months and already have beer being shipped in for the big weekend.
Parade organizers said they're expecting another record turnout even if the weather doesn't cooperate.
Hartford Police is working with the Department of Transportation to get the snow removed from the streets before parade day.
“And the snow, we worry about weather in March, but the city does a good job of clearing off the roads and making it presentable for all the out of towners,” Sweeney said.
Expect road closures around the capital area in downtown Hartford.
The parade will start at the state capitol at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Streets will reopen at 3 p.m.
For more information on the parade and the routes, click here.
