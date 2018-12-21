HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The city of Hartford announced they will be providing free meals to students during winter break.
This is the first time the city will be providing the meals.
School-aged children will be able to get free meals at three of the city’s recreation centers, with the exception of Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Mayor Luke Bronin also announced the city will be extending hours at the recreation centers during winter break.
The free meals are made possible by a donation from the family of Greg and Renata Hayes.
Greg is the chairman and CEO of United Technologies.
“The end of the month can be a tough time for many of our families, and it can be all the more difficult when school is out and school meals are unavailable,” said Mayor Bronin. “We’re proud and grateful to be able to offer these free meals over the holiday winter recess, to make sure that no school-aged child in Hartford goes hungry – and to extend the recreation hours, so that every child has a warm, safe, fun place to enjoy their winter break. Our entire city is grateful to the Hayes family for this extraordinarily generous donation.”
For more details, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.