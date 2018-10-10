HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Public High School was evacuated on Wednesday morning because of a strange odor.
School officials said the odor was detected in several classrooms.
They did not believe a gas leak was the cause.
The situation was assessed.
School was eventually back in session and the fire trucks left the scene.
There's no word on the source of the smell.
