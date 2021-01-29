HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Major changes would be coming to Hartford Public Schools.
The district is considering extending the school day or year because of COVID-related learning loss.
The district says the pandemic had an extensive impact on students and the problems are urgent. For example, during the first quarter of the year, 47 percent of in-person learners were chronically absent.
Extending the school day could be part of a bigger recovery plan.
“We’re trying to do as much as we can and still, we know that our families are communicating and saying this is really hard for us,” said Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.
Hartford Public Schools say they’re facing problems with student achievement and attendance because of the pandemic, and extending the school year or day may be the solution.
The district is exploring several models which include an extended school day, a longer school year, or an intersession model giving additional support to some students.
“It is not just about the time extension. It is about what can be created in terms of opportunities,” Dr. Torres-Rodriguez said. “Additional time for students to engage with resources that will support their social, emotional, mental health needs.”
Dr. Torres-Rodriguez says remote learning has been difficult for students and says there are long-standing needs that started before COVID.
Numbers presented during a budget workshop show students struggling with key measures. According to the district, only 63 percent of in-person seniors were on tract to graduate in quarter one.
More data shows only 25 percent of elementary students were reading on or above grade level.
“Within that, it may mean time for smaller group instruction, small group support. Certainly, the added time for our students to learn from one another, collaborate with one another,” Dr. Torres-Rodriguez said.
Dr. Torres-Rodriguez says they’re hoping the new models will increase instructional time, enhance student engagement and learning opportunities, and create more opportunities for teachers.
The superintendent says this is still in the exploratory early states and there’s a lot of family and state engagement and research that needs to be done before they move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.