HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Hartford Public Schools Chief Operating Officer was fired following an internal investigation.
Dr. Jose Colon-Rivas was placed on leave on Feb. 20, pending an internal investigation.
A letter was sent to Colon-Rivas, terminating his employment with the school system on April 24.
In the letter, Superintendent Dr, Leslie Torres-Rodriguez notes that Colon-Rivas “failed to exercise good judgement and failed to follow District protocols for the management of District technology and security and failed to ensure operational effectiveness and resource accountability when you removed several pieces of District-owned technology from the District for several months.”
The letter states Colon-Rivas admitted to directing certain technology and equipment be ordered, but the purchased equipment was not delivered to those employees or departments.
It was also determined Colon-Rivas directed a subordinate employee to submit reimbursement requests on his behalf, as well as directing a subordinate employee to change approved vacation requests to sick time.
Hartford Public Schools released a statement saying, “Dr. Jose Colon-Rivas is no longer an employee of Hartford Public Schools (effective April 24, 2019). As this is a personnel matter, Hartford Public Schools will not comment further.”
