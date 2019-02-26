HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Chief Operating Officer of Hartford Public Schools has been placed on leave.
According to spokesperson John Fergus, COO Dr. Jose Colon-Rivas has been placed on leave, which was effective February 20.
Fergus did not give a reason as to why Colon-Rivas was placed on leave.
He said an investigation is pending.
Hartford Police are not assisting in the investigation.
No other details were released.
