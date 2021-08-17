HARTFORD (WFSB) - With school just around the corner, Hartford public Schools is partnering with several community organizations to hold a backpack giveaway.
The school system is partnering with the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, The Village for Families and Children, Stop & Shop, Hartford Department of Health and Human Services, Hartford HealthCare, Walmart Pharmacy, United Way of Central and Northeastern CT, and the Charter Oak Health Center to host the giveaway Aug. 17.
The events take place Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at five school locations:
- Breakthrough Magnet School South
- 290 Brookfield Street, Hartford
- Hartford Public High School
- 55 Forest Street, Hartford
- M.D. Fox School
- 470 Maple Avenue, Hartford
- Weaver High School
- 415 Granby Street, Hartford
- Wish Museum School
- 350 Barbour Street, Hartford
Students and families can drive up or walk up to one of five school locations. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be provided to students and parents or guardians.
Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez will visit two of the locations: Hartford Public High School from 1-1:45 p.m. and Breakthrough Magnet School South 2-2:45 p.m.
