HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still unclear when students will be returning to schools.
Districts across the state are preparing for the possibility it might not be until the fall.
Hartford Public Schools launched their distance learning plan on Monday.
The superintendent said that 12 days ago there was no plan, but on Monday, they officially launched it and it’s been all hands on deck.
It’s called the “Continuation of Learning” plan and Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez says this plan has two parts. One is an electronic-based component and the other part is technology-free.
Dr. Torres-Rodriguez says as of Monday, more than 4,000 Google classrooms have been created, but as of Friday, only 43 percent of students had access to it.
She says their mission is to close that gap, working closely with their partners to do so.
“We know that there are families that don’t have access to technology. We will move whatever mountains we have to move to make sure our students have access to the support the device and their caregivers at home have the supplies they need,” Dr. Torres-Rodriguez said.
She says they also remain committed to making sure students have access to nutritious meals every day.
They’ve already provided thousands of meals to students and that will only continue. Dr. Torres-Rodriguez says they’ve planned ten weeks out, preparing for any possible situation.
At each school site, there are also two people there in place to support students, staff, and families as they transition to this new way of learning.
We’re expected to hear more about this plan and what’s being done in the days and weeks to come.
