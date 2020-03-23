HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Public Schools said it has made it easier for children to get their hands on breakfast and lunch during the coronavirus outbreak.
The district said it planned on ramping up efforts to hand out food on Monday.
It is doubling the number of locations where families can pick the meals up.
Sixteen different schools will be distribution centers between 9 a.m. and noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The employees said they plan to hand out enough food to last the whole week.
They'll also be using the distribution center locations as a kick off for the district's e-learning effort. Families can pick up Chromebook computers.
The computers are essential tools because Hartford's e-learning program starts next Monday. The Chromebooks are meant to help families that do not have a computer at home.
For a list of school distribution sites, head here.
