HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Public Schools announced that it will elevate the achievements of Black Americans during Black History Month, as the district does every year.
The annual month-long celebration kicked off on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
At HPS during #BlackHistoryMonth, the annual celebration of African Americans & their contributions to our country, we elevate the achievements of Black Americans through culturally responsive teaching, learning, events & activities. Read more: https://t.co/69jkQcK7Bz pic.twitter.com/zJvpOKTUBz— Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez (@HartfordSuper) February 1, 2022
"Black History Month aligns with all the major priorities of our district’s 'Three Year Plan,' said superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez. "In our schools, high-quality teaching and learning means meeting the needs of all our students, inclusive of the 29 percent who identify as Black or African American. Highlighting the history and stories of Black people serves all our learners. Research shows that through culturally responsive teaching and challenging dominant narratives we can increase student capacity."
Torres-Rodriguez said the month will include responsive teaching, learning, events and activities.
"When we celebrate Black history accurately and respectfully, we ensure all our learners feel seen, valued, and connected," she said. "During this time of recovery, we also support the social and emotional needs of all students."
Torres-Rodriguez the district started last week gathering stories about how students, teachers and staff plan to recognize Black history and culture.
