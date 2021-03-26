HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students and school staff in Hartford are preparing to head back to class for full in-person learning.
Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez will join Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin for a news conference on Friday afternoon.
It's happening at the Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy at noon.
Students are slated to return to full-time on Monday.
Families that have health and safety concerns about COVID-19 or other circumstances that prevent their student from returning in-person on Monday can continue with remote learning, the district said.
The opportunity for remote learners to return in-person was made in consultation with the Hartford Health Department and aligns with state guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.