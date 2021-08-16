HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Public Schools are preparing to welcome back students at the end of the month.
Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez discussed during a Monday morning interview with Channel 3 what students and staff can expect.
The first day of school for public school students in Hartford is Aug. 30.
Last week, Torres-Rodriguez provided an update to the school community in which she shared COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
She said all students will be returning for full in-person learning.
Everyone, including the staff, will be required to wear face masks in school buildings regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Masks will also be required on buses.
Vaccinated staff and students will not need to quarantine if asymptomatic.
Visitors will be allowed in buildings; however, they must complete a health screener and follow health protocols.
Any child who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must inform the child's school.
More on Hartford Public School's health and safety protocols can be read on the district's website here.
