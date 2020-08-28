HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – While some school districts have already started the new school year, others are preparing for it and that includes the Capital City.
Hartford Public Schools are starting after Labor Day and there have been a lot of changes made for students and staff.
“It’s going to feel different because we know that we will have less students physically in our schools, in our classrooms, throughout the hallways, you can see there are a variety of safety precautions that we are implementing,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford Public Schools Superintendent.
Hartford Public Schools are set to return Sept. 8 and there’s a lot that is looking different.
Desks in classrooms are socially distanced. Students and staff will be wearing masks and there will be a lot of disinfecting and hand washing throughout the day.
The district delayed the start of school until after Labor Day.
“That weeks is a staggered week, that won’t all be in person, for those learning in person. No everyone is going to be in school for that week. That’s to allow us time,” Dr. Torres-Rodriguez said.
In Hartford, Pre-K through 9th graders have the option of going to school and have half days on Wednesdays.
Students in grades 10 through 12 have a hybrid schedule, going to school twice a week.
At Parkville Community School, they have less students coming in their doors.
“Currently, we are about 50 percent in person learning and 50 percent remote learning,” said Omari’s DeJournet, Parkville Community School principal.
Hartford families still have the option to participate in distance learning, whether it’s on the computer or in the classroom, students will still learn.
