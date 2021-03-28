HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of students are expected to walk the halls of schools throughout Hartford on Monday.
The district announced that all remote only students can return, but if some are not comfortable returning, they do have the option to stay home.
Schools are considered safe environments, according to the CDC.
Hartford Public Schools are also enforcing existing health and safety measures, like wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, along with optimizing ventilation systems.
Masks, shields, sanitizers, gloves, among other PPE, will be made available to students.
School officials say this decision will increase access for equitable academic, social, and emotional support.
They also say it will step up socialization and will allow students to finish the year strong.
In terms of vaccines, about 2,100 educators, staff, and school based partners received their first dose of the vaccine in early March and the second one is coming up.
The district adds the CDC and the state do not require staff to be vaccinated before returning.
If you do not feel comfortable sending your student back, you do have the option to continue remote learning.
