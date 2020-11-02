HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – City officials in Hartford provided an update on the public schools’ learning model plan.
On Monday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced that students in the city will be moving to a hybrid or fully remote learning environment.
Starting on November 16, students in Kindergarten through 9th grades will be in a hybrid model. Students in grades 10 through 12 will be fully remote.
"Making sure we connect with our families to inform them there's support available and for our families," said Superintendent Leslie Rodriguez-Torres.
This comes as COVID-19 cases in the city are on the rise.
With cases on the rise, CT Education Association Executive Director Don Williams says they've been in contact with the state.
"We are in contact with the Department of Education, Commissioner Cardona has been good in communication. We understand that people want to have in-person education, everyone agrees it's the best way to go, but when you can do it safely, when you're not risking the health and staff, parents and community," Williams said.
“Our collective goal from the beginning was to offer full, in-person learning for as long as possible,” Bronin said. “Full, in-person learning is crucial to long-term academic as well as social and emotional development, and Hartford Public Schools has done everything they can to offer that for more than two months. I fully support their decision move to hybrid learning in two weeks given where we are with coronavirus transmission, and I ask every Hartford resident to help us get back to a place where we can offer full, in-person learning."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.