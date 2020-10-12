HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Public Schools will not make any changes to in-person learning for the time being.
Mayor Luke Bronin said coronavirus cases in the capitol city have stabilized over the last week, but he says this is a week-to-week decision.
Bronin also said he still expect things could change at some point this school year.
“The numbers, while they are higher than they were earlier in September, and certainly than they were in August and July, they have been stable,” Bronin said.
Bronin said in-person classes can continue as initially planned with 7,000 Hartford students going to in-person classes, including full time for elementary school students and a hybrid system for the high school.
Cases have stabilized over the last few days, aided in part by Trinity College’s decision to go remote for the rest of their semester. The school’s results show up in Hartford’s numbers.
“There is no easy answer here, these are difficult calls,” Bronin said.
He says there is little evidence of wide-spread transmission of the virus in school. The city did close the Environmental Magnet School at Mary Hooker for two weeks, but Bronin says there hasn’t been a need to do the same elsewhere.
If cases do rise, or if there is transmission in the schools, Bronin says he may change his decision.
Students also have access to testing, both through the school nurses and at mobile testing sites outside.
Bronin did not have the numbers on Monday for how many students have been tested.
