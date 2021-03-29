HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of students are expected to return to the halls of schools throughout Hartford on Monday.
Hartford Public Schools announced last week that all remote-only students can return. However, if some are not comfortable returning, they do have the option to stay home.
Schools are considered safe environments, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The school district also enforcing existing health and safety measures, such as wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, along with optimizing ventilation systems.
Masks, shields, sanitizers, gloves, among other personal protective equipment, will be made available to students.
School officials said the decision will increase access for equitable academic, social, and emotional support.
They also said it will step up socialization and will allow students to finish the year strong.
In terms of vaccines, the district reported about 2,100 educators, staff, and school-based partners received their first dose in early March. The second one is coming up.
It added that the CDC and the state do not require staff to be vaccinated before returning.
Information on the state's vaccination rollout plan, including how to register and clinic locations, can be found here.
