HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of students returned to the halls of schools throughout Hartford on Monday.
Hartford Public Schools announced last week that all remote-only students could return. However, those not comfortable with returning had the option to stay home.
Of Hartford Public Schools' 17,500 students, about 60 percent were back in the classroom.
The Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy said it has a total of 1,100 students. It reported that about 75 percent of its students, who are between middle and high school, were back.
"It feels good," said Mohini Bhola, 10th grader. "I like being back and back with my friends. And being back in school."
For Bhola, it was almost like the first day of school. She had been remotely learning for the last year.
"[It's] very stressful, [I was] not really motivated to do work," she said. "But being back in school, I’m feeling motivated to get my work done and get good grades again."
Schools are considered safe environments, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The school district is also enforcing existing health and safety measures, such as wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, along with optimizing ventilation systems.
Masks, shields, sanitizers, gloves, among other personal protective equipment, will be made available to students.
School officials said the decision will increase access for equitable academic, social, and emotional support.
They also said it will step up socialization and will allow students to finish the year strong.
"So we had to plan to have some students be in new classrooms, work on desks being arranged in a special way, and think about how our cafeteria would be arranged and we’re really excited, we feel really good about the plans that we have in place," said Julie Goldstein, principal, Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy.
Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said student interaction is important. She said teachers and staff conducted more than 4,600 home visits in an effort to fight chronic absenteeism. This year, the number of students faced with homelessness doubled.
"Seven hundred families this year have experienced homelessness and many of those families have more than two kids," Torres-Rodriguez said.
The superintendent said it's a challenging reality that the district is working to address as summer break quickly approaches.
In terms of vaccines, the district reported about 2,100 educators, staff, and school-based partners received their first dose in early March. The second one is coming up.
It added that the CDC and the state do not require staff to be vaccinated before returning.
Information on the state's vaccination rollout plan, including how to register and clinic locations, can be found here.
