HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A ransomware attack forced officials to cancel Hartford Public Schools' first day of school.
Hartford Public Schools confirmed that there would be no in person or online classes on Tuesday.
Mayor Luke Bronin said during a 10 a.m. news conference that there is no time frame yet for when the school year will begin.
The school system reported that the school system was the victim of a ransomware attack, the details of which were not released.
The agencies that manage the network infrastructure for the district notified school leaders that a virus caused an outage to critical systems. One impacted area included the communication of transportation routes to bus companies.
Other systems were restored overnight.
Restoration efforts for the affected systems continued Tuesday morning.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said that the Connecticut State Police's cyber security unit and the U.S. attorney general's office will investigate the attack.
"It's unacceptable and what a terrible thing to do to our kids at the beginning of school," Bysiewicz said. "We are going to do everything in our power to bring whoever did this to justice, because this is a bad thing and I can’t imagine criminals taking advantage of young kids."
Tuesday was supposed to be the day that students were welcomed back for the new academic year.
"I feel for the families and the school community in Hartford," said state education commissioner Miguel Cardona. "They were ready to go. They worked really hard to plan and then something like this happens. But you know safety first."
Where is official designation of this as "ransomware?" Superintendent said in interview that part of system restored; did Hartford pay a ransom? Is the Superintendent lying as to extent of this hack? Is WFSB scamming for readers with fake headlines? We have the Hartford Courant and CNN for garbage news sources, do we really need another?
