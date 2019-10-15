HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Looking to relocate your family? Well you might not have to go very far.
Realtor.com has compiled a list of the 10 best places to raise a family without going broke, and Hartford is on it.
The company looked at the following data to compile its list:
- Median home prices
- High school graduation rates
- Percentage of local residents under 18
- Percentage of teachers, child care workers, and other professionals who work with children
- Low rates of violent crime
- Percentage of adults with college degrees (as an indicator of education's value in the community)
- Percentage of toy stores
The capitol city came in at #5, having a median home sale price of just over $237,500.
Hartford was recognized for its employment opportunities, nice parks and museums, and quality magnet schools.
Realtor.com also pointed out Hartford is surrounded by suburbs that are consistently ranked as top places to live in the state.
Coming in at the top spot on the list was Des Moines, IA, followed by Cincinnati, OH and Lexington, KY.
For the complete list, click here.
