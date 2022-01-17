HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's capital ranks among the worst places to live in the country, according to a report.
Monday, the personal finance website WalletHub.com released its report on 2022's Best State Capitals for Safety & More.
WalletHub put Hartford at number 48 out of 50.
The data put Hartford's affordability rank at 48, its economic wellbeing rank at 46, and its quality of life rank at 23.
In order to determine which state capitals make the best homes, WalletHub said it compared all 50 across 49 key indicators of affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life. Its data sets included the cost of living, K–12 school-system quality, and the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.
Austin, TX, Raleigh, NC, and Madison, WI were the top three capitals.
Hartford, Dover, DE, and Trenton, NJ were the bottom three.
See the complete rankings on WalletHub's website here.
Oh - and why we're at it, Malloy's "Fast-track" busway, largely made possible by many of the same Democrats running the legislature, which cost $575m to build (remember its 9.4 miles long, that's 61M a MILE...) was supposed to bring economic booms to Hartford. It's largely been full of nearly empty busses, and is subsidized by the taxpayers to the tune of $20 million annually. Imagine if al that was invested in cleaning up the city. That unfortunately has proven time and time again, not to be a priority of the Democrat party in CT.
Nice Job Ned and especially Luke Bronin. I realize the only reason Luke is involved is to get known for a run for Governor, where he can get rich without any marketable skills, but wasn't Luke going to revive Hartford, bring respect to the capital city, and route our fraud? Wasn't Luke going to bring prosperity and clean up the city? All of these are laudable and achievable goals but Luke lacks the skills, and more-so the desire to do so. Where are the articles looking back at Lukes and Neds campaign promises, to ask some basic questions....where did all that "passion" for the people of CT and Hartford go??
