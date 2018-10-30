HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford announce on Tuesday that the city received the highest rating for sustainability.
Mayor Luke Bronin said that Sustainable CT gave Hartford a Silver Certification.
The city demonstrated achievements for areas including clean transportation, resilient planning, diverse housing, and vibrant and creative cultural ecosystems.
Just four other communities in the state have received a Silver Certification, including Fairfield, Glastonbury, Greenwich and Stamford.
“We’re working on many fronts to build a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable city, and this recognition from Sustainable CT is an important affirmation of the work we’ve done thus far,” said Mayor Bronin. “The Certification recognizes the hard work of our Climate Stewardship Council, our Office of Sustainability, City departments like Public Works and Development Services, City boards and commissions, non-profits, and grassroots advocates.
For more information on Sustainable CT, click here.
