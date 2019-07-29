HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Hartford is getting a good score card for becoming more energy efficient, and for promoting everything from solar power to public transportation.
Those efforts were recognized on Monday at the Connecticut Science Center.
"We are also excited to be ranked as one of the top three cities to watch for the progress we have made,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
The city of Hartford is providing economic incentives for commercial and residential properties to install things like solar panels, like ones on top of a downtown building.
The city has even installed solar panels at the former Hartford landfill.
It is also the first city to eliminate the requirement that all new development must create additional parking spaces.
This is meant to encourage more people to take public transportation into the city.
"Investing in solar, in wind and energy efficiency is growing jobs and helping to keep our rates down,” said Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katy Dykes.
The state is a partner in this has well.
"We have funded the green bank for the first time in a couple years, and our platforms for solar as we move towards a clean renewable future,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.
Funding for energy programs is important, as Monday’s event was held at the Connecticut Science Center, where more than a thousand kids a day learn about how to save the planet.
"The children at the Science Center are learning about how the decisions they make in their own households are affecting all of us in the state,” said John Bourdeaux, of the Connecticut Science Center.
This is also a collaborative effort between the city, the state and businesses.
Both Eversource and CT Natural Gas offer programs for low-income and multi-family households to save energy and money.
