HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The city of Hartford is reminding its residents about several opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine this week.
Over the next five days, there will be seven mobile, no appointment vaccine clinics held within the city.
The clinics are run by various partners, including the State Department of Public Health, Griffin Health, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Trinity Health Of New England.
Only the FEMA clinics that are running Friday – Monday are taking appointments, and those can be made through 3-1-1.
Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic
- Wilson-Gray YMCA, 444 Albany Avenue, Hartford
- Thursday, April 15, 2021, 10 AM – 4 PM
- Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents
- Hartford residents ages 18+
Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic
- Sportsmen’s Athletic Club, 2976 Main Street, Hartford
- Friday, April 16, 2021, 10 AM – 4 PM
- Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents
- Hartford residents ages 18+
Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic
- Saint Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford
- Saturday, April 17, 2021, 10 AM – 2:30 PM
- Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents
- Hartford residents ages 18+
Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England
- Fred D. Wish Museum School Parking Lot, 350 Barbour Street, Hartford
- Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM
- Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken
- Hartford residents 18+
Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England
- Saint Lawrence O’Toole/Maria Reina de la Paz Parish, 494 New Britain Avenue, Hartford
- Sunday, April 18 and Monday, April 19, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM
- Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken
- Hartford residents 18+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.