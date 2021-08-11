HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The City of Hartford is one of the latest cities in Connecticut to require masks inside restaurants and businesses.

Mayor Luke Bronin's office made the announcement on Tuesday morning. It went into effect at midnight.

"The mandate will apply to anyone indoors in Hartford, with exceptions for those with relevant medical conditions, those under the age of 2, those eating or drinking, and those who are alone in an indoor space or in an office setting where there are partitions between them and other people," the mayor's office said.

During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Bronin said Hartford's COVID numbers are just below where they were last year, but they've been increasing rapidly due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

"One of the things we have seen in this pandemic is that the time to take action to slow the spread is before it becomes obvious that action is unavoidable," Bronin said.

This coming school year, masks will be required and classes are in-person only this year, with no remote option.

"We do share the same commitment, and that is making sure that all of our students, our staff, our families, our community partners are safe," said Hartford Public Schools superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

LaShawn Robinson welcomed the news and said “people were walking around, you didn’t really know if they were vaccinated or not.”

Some business owners said they don’t think the mandate will impact them. In fact, some have been requiring masks since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Hartford County had a high risk of covid transmission.

At New York Deli and More, workers said they’re just trying to keep everyone safe.

“Trying to keep 6-foot distance, but it gets kind of hard sometimes because we get a lot of people coming in,” said Laura Ortiz, a cook at the deli.

Other owners said they were debating whether to bring back the masks required signs. Bronin’s order made things a lot easier for them.

“If anything, he’s made our job a lot easier by making it a mandate, this way it’s not up to each person’s individual decision,” said Jimmy Cosgrove, owner of Salute.

Businesses can face fines if they fail to enforce the mandate.

Bronin said city staff are also making a push to get more people vaccinated. The vaccination rate is especially low among younger people, and Bronin wants to change that.

“That’s why we’re doing so much outreach and education,” Bronin said.

“Our case rate has more than doubled over the last two weeks, and we’ve seen similar increases in other cities as well – even those with different demographics and vaccination rates,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We’re instituting a mask mandate tonight to slow the spread as we continue our vaccination efforts, and we’ll assess this mandate on an ongoing basis over the next few weeks. COVID-19 is going to be with us in some form for a while, but if enough folks get vaccinated, we’ll hopefully get to a place where we can treat it like the flu. But right now, too many people – especially children – remain vulnerable. We’re not asking folks to avoid going out to dinner or to the store – just wear a mask if you do. It’s a minor inconvenience that will help us all lead relatively normal lives. One of the things we’ve learned throughout this pandemic is that the best time to act is before it’s obvious that action is necessary, and the last thing we want is to be looking back just as school is starting and wishing we’d done more to slow this spike.”

Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that would allow local officials to implement mask mandates.

New Haven implemented its mask mandate on Monday.

The New Haven mandate covers all establishments, including restaurants, gyms, and work offices.

This comes amid a spike being seen in COVID-19 cases.

While Lamont has said he encourages people wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, there is no statewide mandate at this time.