HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Hartford is offering $1,000 and season passes to Six Flags as incentives to those who get vaccinated at an upcoming clinic.
The first clinic is being held Sunday, June 27, between 2 and 6 p.m. at the soccer field at Cronin Park on 490 Granby St. The second is happening on Thursday, July 1, between 2 and 6 p.m. at the Health Department offices at 131 Coventry St.
Those who get vaccinated at one of these clinics will be automatically entered to win a $1,000 debit card or four season passes to Six Flags.
Winners will be drawn in early July.
In order to be eligible for the incentives, residents will have to show identification with a Hartford address or a piece of mail with a Hartford address at one of the clinics.
“You should get vaccinated to protect your family and friends from this virus, especially now that experts believe the Delta variant is more contagious and much more likely to put you in a hospital,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a press release. “But if you’re a Hartford resident, come down to one of these clinics and in addition to protecting yourself, you could get a $1,000 debit card or a pack of season passes to Six Flags. If you’ve been waiting to get your vaccine, you’re not going to find a better opportunity than this.”
City officials said it may add additional clinics depending on demand.
Hartford residents who want a free ride to and from either clinic can schedule them by calling 3-1-1.
