HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are searching for robbers who targeted a north end apartment complex.
The families who were stolen from say this is not the first time this week they were victimized.
The victim said the stake couldn’t be any higher. If Hartford police officers can’t catch the criminals, the residents will lose almost everything they own because of two horrible events over the past four days.
On Monday night, 12 Hartford families met with police. The families were all displaced by a fire at their apartment building on Martin Street Friday morning.
During the afternoon, all of the displaced families learned that someone had broken into their apartment building and stole their belongings.
“What we have is ours. It’s not for you to take, it’s not yours. You have no right to do that,” said Bridgette Smith.
Residents are also frustrated with the Hartford Housing Authority, who manages the property, because they all say that after the fire they were told they couldn’t go back inside to their belongings.
They were also told they had no reason to worry about security.
Now, they were told by Hartford Housing Authority employees that they were simply out of luck.
Unless police are able to track down their items, the families, who were left victimized twice, will be left with just nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Most of the first and second story windows are boarded up, but the tenants said the second-floor windows were only boarded up after the robbery.
Channel 3 reached out to the Hartford Housing Authority, but they did not return our calls.
