HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As another tribute to Denise D’Ascenzo, a restaurant in Hartford will be donating 20 percent of its proceeds on Thursday to The Denise Foundation.
The Place 2 Be is supporting the efforts by her family to create a foundation that will benefit what was important to Denise.
"It's a great way to honor someone we all saw every day," said Gina Luari, owner of The Place 2 Be.
She said folks shouldn’t worry if they can’t make it on Thursday. They’ll have a special blue and white milkshake on the menu that they'll be selling next week, or a mimosa. All proceeds will go toward the foundation.
Luari, like countless others, watched Denise D'Ascenzo on television for years.
"It's so surreal not seeing her on the news," Luari said.
The Denise Foundation was started by her family and will support causes that Denise was most passionate about, like advances in medicine and health, women and children issues, and journalism studies.
Thursday, Jan. 30, has also been dubbed Denise D'Ascenzo Day in the state of Connecticut.
When Luari found out about the foundation, she knew she wanted to do something.
"I thought doing it today, since it is Denise D'Ascenzo Day, having 20% of the proceeds to the foundation would be great," she said.
For more information or to donate to The Denise Foundation, click here.
