HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus is taking its toll on the capital city.
A restaurant that’s called Hartford home for more than three decades is making a passionate plea for survival.
Three decades on Main Street means that Peppercorns made it through September 11th and the 2008 recession, but the owner says nothing is like the virus and they’re making a plea, hoping to survive.
Dino Cialfi whips up his fresh made pasta like he’s been doing every night for more than 30 years in Hartford, for a dining room that’s nearly empty.
“I learned in Italy. In Italy, you use nice dishes and put food on a nice dish. I never dreamed of making nice food in a box,” Cialfi said.
But that’s what Peppercorn’s Grill is doing to survive the financial blows dealt by the pandemic.
“Aren’t we kind of like that in this country? We never think it’s going to hit us. This is the first time anything of this magnitude happened,” Cialfi said.
When the virus hit, restaurants all over the state were in the same boat. They had to close in March and open for outdoor dining in May. Cialfi says business was actually decent upon reopening.
“Because surrounding states were closed, we were busy. We did a lot of people outside,” Cialfi said.
Then, towns like West Hartford made a huge push to bring people in by shutting down lanes of traffic so restaurants could set up more tables.
Peppercorns outdoor seating by comparisons can’t compete.
“They just keep creating more and more tables, so we don’t have a chance here,” Cialfi said.
So, Cialfi in a last ditch effort, posted a passionate call to his loyal customers on Facebook, writing, “…We need more of you supporting us if we are to make it through these unprecedented times. I know that we are not alone; but here at Peppercorn’s Grill we are fighting to win. But without your support, that fight seems like a steep uphill battle.”
Dear family, friends, valued guests, and guest not yet met: As you may already know the restaurant industry is...Posted by Peppercorn's Grill on Friday, September 18, 2020
Cialfi is even offering takeout and delivery, options never imagined before. He says at least two dozen customers per night would go a long way.
“If we get 25 or 30 then we’re going to be able to make a go of it,” Cialfi said.
Peter and Sarah Stevens answered the call for help. The loyal customers had a personal connection since the restaurant opening in 1989, when they’d share herbs from their garden.
“Tarragon, oregano, lemongrass, basil, I’d knock on the back door. Dino’s mom would answer the door and I’d hand over bags of herbs for her to use,” Peter said.
As the winter approaches and the outdoor dining fades, that sense of community is at risk of being lost for good.
“Hartford needs to support Hartford, the Hartford region needs to support Hartford,” Peter said.
Cialfi says the next few months will be crucial. He feels if he can get through the next year, especially until there is a vaccine, Peppercorn’s should survive.
