HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A restaurant owner in Hartford found the positive after he said his restaurant was burglarized over the weekend.
Banh Meee is a Vietnamese restaurant in the heart of Hartford.
Channel 3 dropped in to speak with the owners and patrons.
“I love it here,” said City of Hartford Councilperson, Claudine Fox. “The food is delicious.”
Operations are already back up and running at Banh Meee after someone broke into the Capitol Avenue business over the weekend and stole the cash drawer.
“It was probably someone just hungry, desperate, you know, addicted to drugs, something,” said Co-owner of Banh Meee, Dung Tran.
“I mean, who does a crime at 5 in the morning unless you’re desperate.”
At first, Tran said he did not want to tell anyone, not even his employees about the break-in. Tran said he was afraid Hartford would be viewed as a city full of crime.
“I think Hartford is a lot better than what people think it is and it could be a lot worse, but I think it’s going in the right direction,” said Tran.
Tran explained to Channel 3 that he was once homeless. He said he wants people to be more empathetic and have a positive outlook on life’s challenges.
“We’ll always have something bad happen to us. If everything was easy in life, then life wouldn’t be worth living,” said Tran.
Patrons of Banh Meee are appreciative of his positivity in the face of hardship.
“The fact that Dung went through this kind of traumatic thing with his business that he pours his heart and soul into, and is still able to not say terrible things, about the people that live here, and protect residents, it is kind of amazing,” said Councilperson Fox.
Hartford Police said they are using surveillance video to identify and locate the suspect.
(1) comment
then inner city people wonder why no business wants to do business with them.
